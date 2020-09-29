Absentee voting underway in Peach State with record number of GA voters expected to vote absentee

Another option is to drop the ballot off at one of the four ballot drop boxes throughout Columbus. There is a walk-up box at the entrance of the City Services Center when entering from the parking garage. There is also a drive-up box at the exit of the parking garage on the driver’s side at the City Services Center. There is another walk-up box on Veterans Pkwy at the Columbus Health Department’s new building. There is a drive-up box at the Frank Chester Recreation Center.