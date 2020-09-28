Tennessee homicide suspect arrested in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted in connection to a Tennessee homicide was arrested in Crisp County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Thomas Mack Arnold, 38, was arrested around 4 a.m. on Monday, near mile marker 84 on I-75.
Arnold is wanted for homicide by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said.
Around 3:40 a.m., Crisp County E-911 Communications issued a BOLO for a 1997 Green Mercury Grand Marquis occupied by Arnold. Ten minutes later, a Crisp County deputy saw a car matching the lookout description, traveling south on I-75.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy verified the tag number and followed the vehicle from mile marker 99 to mile marker 84 while waiting on back up and a traffic stop was done.
With the assistance of the Ashburn Police Department, Turner County Sheriff’s Office and Cordele Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said.
