Team of the Week: Colquitt County Packers

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Packers defended the Hogpen, Friday night.
Dominating on all three phases of the game to defeat the Valdosta Wildcats 24-10.
And that’s why they’re our Team of the Week.
In week two of their season, the Packers played their best complementary football against the Cats.
Lemeke Brockington scored on a 62-yard touchdown pass.
TD Spradley blocked two punts, Antwan Daniels had a scoop and score on one of those.
Gamal Wallace returned an INT for 6.
Head Coach Justin Rogers told me their effort through four quarters impressed him the most.
The Packers are fresh off a COVID-19 quarantine, but they overcame that hurdle and went on to defeat one of their biggest rivals.
“It was a big deal obviously when you beat the rival that’s always important, I mean I’s a game 106 years old. And so having that and they beat us by one point last year and so you had that and then you had the storylines with Coach Rod and I’m so happy for him. Because we won off defense. And Coach Rodemaker making such a huge impact and so I know it was special for him as well, it was very satisfying in a lot of areas. One thing about our young men is we were out of gas the fans really did give them energy and motivation they needed and it’s simply because of the crowd," said Rogers.
The Packers travel out to Alabama to take on the Dothan Wolves, Friday.
