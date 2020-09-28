New York Road bridge project begins this week in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - If you travel on New York Road in Lee County, starting Tuesday, there will be changes to your commute.
Drivers will be made to use a detour route.
County leaders are asking drivers to use Philema Road North or Gus Martin Road to get to your destination as construction for a new bridge begins this week.
"They’re gonna remove the covert pipes and actually install a 40-foot bridge there because there’s so much water flow coming through under New York Road. We felt like the better thing to do was to actually expand the waterway and make it easier for the water to flow through,” said Co-County Manager Mike Sistrunk.
County leaders expect the bridge’s construction to take four to six weeks.
This bridge project is partially being funded through SPLOST and T-SPLOST.
The state is funding most of the $243,000 project with a $149,000 dollar grant.
