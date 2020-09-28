New boat launch coming to Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A new boat ramp is coming to Lee County and will be for people looking for another place to launch their kayak or canoe.
It will be located off of the Leesburg Bypass on the Kinchafoonee Creek.
The development will be in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources.
“We want to work with the Department of Natural Resources to install and build another boat ramp and we’re excited to be able to report that’s gonna be developing very soon,” said Co-County Manager Kristi Dockery.
Dockery said they hope to see some development in the next few months.
She said the county will start working on the road to the location next.
Dockery said they hope to have it finished by next summer.
Lee County will be leasing the property to the DNR for the construction of the ramp.
