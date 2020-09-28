More rain before cooler air arrives

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Warm and humid with highs mid-upper 80s Monday. While some were dry, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms impacted areas along the GA/FL line and east of I-75. A break from the wetter conditions early evening however more rain moves in tonight as a cold front pushes east. The front swings across SGA tomorrow with rain and thunderstorms before ushering in drier and much cooler air.
As the front pushes east temperatures drop from the low 70s into the 60s through the afternoon. Clearing Tuesday night brings sunshine Wednesday which holds the rest of the week.
Drier and much cooler air takes over for delightful fall conditions. Look for cool crisp 50s in the mornings followed by pleasantly mild 70s with tons of sunshine through the weekend.
In the tropics, following a brief lull, there’s an area of interest in the Caribbean that has a 40% chances of tropical development the next 5 days.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.