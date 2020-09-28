More rain before cooler air arrives

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Warm and humid with highs mid-upper 80s Monday. While some were dry, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms impacted areas along the GA/FL line and east of I-75. A break from the wetter conditions early evening however more rain moves in tonight as a cold front pushes east. The front swings across SGA tomorrow with rain and thunderstorms before ushering in drier and much cooler air.