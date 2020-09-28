Lowndes Co. wins state Supreme Court case

They argued that those claims actually sought to order Knowles and the DCA board members to take action in their official capacities, rather than in their individual capacities. The trial court dismissed the claims, concluding they were really claims against the State. On appeal, the Georgia Court of Appeals affirmed the lower court’s judgment, writing that it was clear that the Department, not Knowles and the department’s board members, “is the real party in interest,” and that the relief sought would “control the actions of the State” and could “only be granted by the State,” whereas Knowles and the board members have no authority in their individual capacities under the Service Delivery Strategy Act to direct the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to do anything.