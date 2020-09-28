Hahira Police Department warns of mail scam

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - The Hahira Police Department wants to warn you about a scam where someone is falsely claiming to be helping them.
Some people say they got a flyer in the mail stating a charity is collecting money for bulletproof vests for the police department.
Police Chief Terry Davis said they do not solicit money for anything.
Davis said treat anything in the mail asking for money for the police department as a scam.
If you receive a flyer in question, you can turn it in to the police department.
Davis said they’ll do their best to track down those involved.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.