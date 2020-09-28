GSP: High-speed chase starts in Grady Co., ends in crash in Miller Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted on several active warrants led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Grady County and ended in Miller County Monday afternoon, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
Troopers told WALB News 10 that the driver was driving at speeds over 100 mph and that traffic stops were attempted but unsuccessful.
Officials notified GSP about the driver around 3:20 p.m., according to Sgt. Craig Singletary with GSP.
Singletary said the driver was aware of the active warrants for his arrest.
During the chase, Singletary said the driver nearly hit a police car, as well as a trooper’s vehicle.
GSP deployed stop sticks and blew out the front right tire, however, Singletary said the driver still didn’t stop.
According to Singletary, the chase was heading northbound on Highway 27 when the driver crossed the median and began driving in the southbound lanes.
Officers then performed a pit maneuver that ultimately ended the chase near Colquitt in Miller County, Singletary reported.
Singletary said the driver was then taken to a Dothan medical center for treatment of injuries that were not related to the chase.
The identity of the suspect and the active warrants have not been released to WALB at this time.
We will provide updates as more information comes in.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.