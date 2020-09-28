Fmr. Columbus police officer William Talley sentenced to life in prison

51-year-old William Talley, charged with murder of girlfriend (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | September 28, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 7:19 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Columbus police officer accepted a plea bargain and was sentenced Monday morning in Superior Court.

Former Sergeant William Talley, with the Columbus Police Department, was arrested on May 12, 2019 for shooting and killing his girlfriend, Kelly Levinsohn, just the night before while he was not on duty.

Judge Gil McBride sentenced Talley to the following:

  • Life with possibility of parole
  • 5 years probation consecutive with life sentence for possession charge
  • Guilty plea for felony murder
  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of weapon during commission of crime

Prior to his arrest in 2019, Talley had served with the Columbus Police Department since 2002.

