Today will be the last warm and humid day of September. Rain chances will be shunted south and east. Showers and storms return early Tuesday and rain lingers into the afternoon. Temperatures will be dropping through the day. We start in the lower to middle 70s in the morning and fall into the mid 60s by afternoon. The rest of the week features cool to very cool starts and sunny mild ends. Unseasonably cool weather lasts through the weekend.