DPH: Data shows steady rise in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day Weekend

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Data shows that after long holiday weekends, COVID-19 numbers tend to spike. That has not been the case this time around, according to Kristen Patten, South Health District’s spokesperson.
The current numbers across the 10 South Health District counties are 8,832 COVID-19 cases and 246 deaths.
In Lowndes County, there are currently 3,812 cases and 82 deaths.
Patten said the numbers are rising but at a slower rate compared to July.
But that doesn’t mean you should let our guard down.
“It’s extremely important people continue to take precautions, just because the numbers aren’t increasing quite as rapidly as they were, doesn’t mean COVID is not very present in our communities,” said Patten.
Patten said there’s been a drop in people getting tested.
Just because the data doesn’t show a spike doesn’t mean there isn’t one, Patten pointed out, and since people haven’t been getting tested, it’s hard to tell.
As flu season nears, Patten recommends getting the flu shot.
She also wants to remind everyone if they feel sick, not to assume that it is the flu or COVID.
It’s very important to go get tested for both immediately.
