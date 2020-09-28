2 Coffee Correctional inmates injured in fight

NICHOLLS, Ga. (WALB) - A large fight at the Coffee Correctional Facility in Nicholls led to two inmates having to be transported for medical care.
According to prison officials, around 1:45 Monday afternoon, a disturbance involving 10 to 12 inmates broke out.
Officials said the facility staff was able to restore order without any use of force beyond verbal commands.
Medical staff said two inmates sustained injuries that required transporting them to an outside medical provider.
Coffee Correctional Facility, which is run by CoreCivics, a private company, said they alerted the Georgia Department of Corrections and an investigation is underway.
