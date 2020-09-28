Carl Vinson VA drive-thru flu clinics open in several cities

The drive-thru clinic is open Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Dublin Drive-Thru Clinic is in front of the Main Building by the flagpole. There are three reserved spots for the flu clinic. Just pull up, call the number and staff will come to you. Drivers should use caution when driving around the circle, as pedestrians could be in the crosswalk and vehicles can obstruct their view.