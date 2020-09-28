Carl Vinson VA drive-thru flu clinics open in several cities

DUBLIN, Ga. (WALB) - The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center’s drive-thru flu clinic is open and providing seasonal flu shots to veterans in Dublin and at six different satellite locations.
The drive-thru clinic is open Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Dublin Drive-Thru Clinic is in front of the Main Building by the flagpole. There are three reserved spots for the flu clinic. Just pull up, call the number and staff will come to you. Drivers should use caution when driving around the circle, as pedestrians could be in the crosswalk and vehicles can obstruct their view.
“The 2020-21 flu season is expected to coincide with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Please think of a flu shot as another layer of personal protective equipment. Measures such as wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and practicing physical distancing also are effective against the spread of the flu, as well as COVID-19,” David Whitmer, Carl Vinson Medical Center director, said.
Veterans with a VA identification card may also receive a flu shot during their next scheduled primary/specialty care or mental health appointment or from one of the medical center’s seven community-based outpatient clinics.
Veterans also may choose to receive their flu shots, including high-dose vaccines, at participating community care network pharmacies or urgent care locations. There are flu shots at Walmart, CVS, and Kroger.
Last year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated there were more than 410,000 flu hospitalizations and more than 24,000 deaths in the United States.
The drive-thru clinic will be operating at six Community-Based, Outpatient Clinics. See the schedule below:
- Albany- 814 Radford Blvd, Albany, GA 31701, Phone: (229) 446-9000, October 15, 2020, and November 12, 2020
- Brunswick- 1111 Glynco Pkwy, Brunswick, GA 31525, Phone: (912) 261-2355, October 2, 2020 and November 6, 2020
- Tifton- 1824 N Ridge Ave, Tifton, GA 31794, Phone: (229) 391-6080, October 20, 2020 and November 17, 2020
- Macon- 5566 Thomaston Road, Macon, GA 31220, October 7, 2020 and November 18, 2020
- Milledgeville- 2249 Vinson Highway Southeast, Milledgeville, GA 31061, October 19, 2020 and November 16, 2020
- Perry- 2370 South Houston Lake Road, Kathleen, GA 31047, October 27, 2020 and November 3, 2020
