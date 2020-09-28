APD report: Albany man tried to burn pregnant ex alive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officers of the Albany Police Department (APD) were called out to a gas station in the 400 block of South Slappey Boulevard just before midnight Saturday, for what is listed as a case of domestic violence, according to an incident report.
A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend sprayed her with gasoline from the store’s pump, and held a lit cigarette against her clothing, in an attempt to ignite the fuel.
APD’s report states that the woman told officers that her former partner, Homer Holiday, was angry with her over a paternity test done a few days earlier that casts doubt on her unborn child’s paternity.
The report states that the officers smelled gas on her clothing, saw that it was wet, and saw “black, burnt markings on different spots of (her) shirt.”
Police said after repeatedly pressing the cigarette against her clothes, the gas did not ignite. The suspect then left the scene, according to APD.
This case remains active and has been forwarded to the investigations division of the Albany Police Department. WALB has reached out for more information on this case.
