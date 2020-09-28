APD does ‘simple act of kindness’ for woman

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For months, the Albany Police Department (APD) responded to various calls at one elderly woman’s home. Each time, they noticed the side door was not properly secured.
Instead, she had to place socks, chairs or whatever she could inside of the handle opening, to prevent people from being able to look inside of her home.
And eventually, this led to a simple act of kindness.
APD decided to purchase and install a door handle for her home so that she could secure it at night.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.