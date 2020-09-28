APD does ‘simple act of kindness’ for woman

APD does ‘simple act of kindness’ for woman
Albany Police Department (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | September 28, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 3:38 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For months, the Albany Police Department (APD) responded to various calls at one elderly woman’s home. Each time, they noticed the side door was not properly secured.

Instead, she had to place socks, chairs or whatever she could inside of the handle opening, to prevent people from being able to look inside of her home.

And eventually, this led to a simple act of kindness.

APD decided to purchase and install a door handle for her home so that she could secure it at night.

Post from the APD Uniform Bureau: The pictures attached are from a simple act of kindness which we (Cpl. Allen and...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Sunday, September 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.