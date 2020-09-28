Albany Technical College could be expanding transportation academy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Technical College System of Georgia has recommended the expansion of the Albany Technical College (ATC) Transportation Academy.
The project was recommended in the technical system’s fiscal capital projects for a total of $7.7 million.
If approved by state lawmakers, the college would add ASE certified diesel and automotive technology majors, as well as CDL and auto collision technology, acquiring additional space for instruction.
ATC President Dr. Anthony Parker said the construction and equipment installation would be completed by early 2023 at the latest. However, that is all contingent on state lawmakers approving the funding.
