Albany, DOCO committee encourages neighborhoods to complete Census

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A U.S. District Judge from California recently ruled to extend the census deadline to October 31.
And now, the Albany-Dougherty Census Complete Count Committee is encouraging specific neighborhoods to submit their forms.
Only 59.5 percent of people in Albany and Dougherty County have completed the form, according to Tanner Anderson with the Census committee.
Anderson said some neighborhoods have seen lower turnout than others.
“The Census doesn’t really give us a demographic. They really just tell us specifically, in the county and in the city, what neighborhoods are struggling right now. And, we’re most specifically seeing that in the East Broad Avenue, Clark Avenue, East Albany area, just east of U.S. 19 Liberty Expressway. We’re seeing that neighborhood kind of struggle. Tt’s at a 33.5 percent and that’s really low. And then also in downtown Albany in the north Jefferson area, we’re seeing a low response rate," said Anderson.
Anderson said if these neighborhoods increase participation, the county might even see a higher response rate than they did in 2010.
