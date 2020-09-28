Albany, DOCO committee encourages neighborhoods to complete Census

“The Census doesn’t really give us a demographic. They really just tell us specifically, in the county and in the city, what neighborhoods are struggling right now. And, we’re most specifically seeing that in the East Broad Avenue, Clark Avenue, East Albany area, just east of U.S. 19 Liberty Expressway. We’re seeing that neighborhood kind of struggle. Tt’s at a 33.5 percent and that’s really low. And then also in downtown Albany in the north Jefferson area, we’re seeing a low response rate," said Anderson.