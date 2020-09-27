Albany man turns himself in after East Oakridge crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was arrested after a crash with a motorcycle that left a man seriously injured, according to the police department.
It happened in the 400 block of East Oakridge and Williams Street.
Police said a 2009 Toyota Corolla was stopped on Williams Street at the intersection of East Oakridge Drive while a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Oakridge.
Dontarious Jones, 23, who police identified as the driver of the Corolla, turned left onto Oakridge, the driver on the motorcycle applied brakes to avoid the accident. The motorcycle overturned on its left side and slid into the right lane, according to a report.
Police said Jones left the scene. Afterward, a witness followed Jones and reported the tag number.
Jones turned himself in to police and is being charged with:
- Serious injury by vehicle
- Failure to yield
- Driving without a license
Police said the driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
