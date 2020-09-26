Confederate monument in Forsyth Park vandalized

This memorial in Forsyth Park often catches the eye of tourists and residents who walk by it and take pictures, but today it’s catching attention for what was spray painted on it. “Statue Burns in 24 hrs,” “Justice 4 B Taylor” and “Black Lives Matter” were just some of the messages written in black and red paint on all of the statues. According to police they’re not sure who is responsible for this, but it’s under investigation. Don Newman is with the Sons of Confederate Veterans, he says doing something like this isn’t fair and people need to leave veterans alone.