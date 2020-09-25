Week 4: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Wildcats will be taking on the Colquitt County Packers in the Hogpen this week. This has been a bitter rivalry between these two teams since 1913. With over 100 years of history, this year will be even more contentious when Packers Head Coach Justin Rogers and Defensive Coordinator Alan Rodemaker go up against Valdosta Head Coach Rush Propst for the first time. Rodemaker led the Wildcats to a state championship in 2016, while Propst led the Packers for 11 seasons, winning two state championships for Colquitt County.