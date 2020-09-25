Week 4: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Wildcats will be taking on the Colquitt County Packers in the Hogpen this week. This has been a bitter rivalry between these two teams since 1913. With over 100 years of history, this year will be even more contentious when Packers Head Coach Justin Rogers and Defensive Coordinator Alan Rodemaker go up against Valdosta Head Coach Rush Propst for the first time. Rodemaker led the Wildcats to a state championship in 2016, while Propst led the Packers for 11 seasons, winning two state championships for Colquitt County.
Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
- Valdosta @ Colquitt Co
- Lee County @ Lowndes
- Thomasville @ Bainbridge
- Thomas County Central @ Lamar County
- Crisp County @ Eagle’s Landing Christian
- Brooks County @ Cook
- Fitzgerald @ Jefferson County
- Worth County @ Rutland
- Baconton @ Valwood
- Miller County @ Atkinson County
- Randolph-Clay @ Southwest
- Seminole County @ Turner County
- Wilkinson County @ Irwin County
- Lanier County @ Brookwood Schools
- Wilcox County @ Johnson County
- Deerfield-Windsor @ Tattnall Square Academy
- Pinewood @ Southland Academy
- Lafayette @ SGA
- Gatewood @ Terrell Academy
- Fredrica @ Tiftarea Academy
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.