Two cold fronts next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following morning showers much drier this afternoon. However isolated showers and thunderstorms along a slow moving front are moving east of I-75. The activity pushes out by 8pm. Other than a few spotty showers mostly dry the rest of the evening. Overnight mild low 70s with lows clouds and patchy fog early morning. More sunshine and warm mid-upper 80s Saturday afternoon.
Clouds and scattered showers return with highs mid 80s Sunday.
Early week brings another cold front and unsettled weather. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Monday and Tuesday into early Wednesday. A second cold front dries us out and brings our next plunge of cool crisp fall air. The near perfect conditions take over the second half of week with abundant sunshine and unseasonably cool temperatures with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
For now the tropics remain very quiet with no new tropical development through the weekend.
