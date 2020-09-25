Positive rabies specimens prompt caution in Worth Co.

“Avoid strays and wild animals,” Searcy said. “If a wild animal comes onto your property and attacks you, your family, or your pet and you feel the need to kill the animal, keep in mind it is illegal to kill some kinds of animals), do not shoot or beat the animal in the head. The brain is the only part that can be tested for rabies. If the head or brain is damaged, the specimen cannot be tested, and we must assume the animal is positive.”