Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Phoebe health system’s top official said the system has seen its lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations this week.
The health system also released its latest COVID-19 numbers.
As of Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 32
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 4
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 834
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 148
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 41
“Although we did have four new COVID-19 admissions yesterday, our numbers have declined over the last couple of weeks. This week, we reached our lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in our health system since June 24, and for the first time since late June, we had two days this week with no new COVID-19 hospital admissions in Albany," said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO.
Steiner added: “While we are grateful for this good news, it is no time to celebrate. We know the virus is still being transmitted in our communities, and there is the potential for another wave of cases as we enter flu season this fall and winter."
Steiner said Phoebe is encouraging everyone to continue to be" smart and practice the proper precautions to avoid the virus."
"We all need to work together to protect our communities and keep our numbers going in the right direction,” he said.
