Officials: Lee Co. in “best” financial shape in history

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -Lee County leaders told us the county government is in the best financial shape in history.
Lee County leaders told us there are several reasons for this.
For starters, the Development Authority sold off some property.
That property was behind IHOP.
This allowed for a loan to be paid off.
Officials told us this is good news for people living in Lee County.
“Well it helps in economic development as well when businesses are coming. You can offer them a lower ISO rating. Helps our citizens by reducing their homeowner’s insurance if they’re within this five-mile area. So citizens that had a five will now receive a two when upon their renewal,” Co-County Manager Kristi Dockery said.
Dockery said this is also thanks to paying off a Parks and Recreation loan.
The county was also refunded CARES funding.
Dockery said another reason for the county’s positive financial situation is it’s residents supporting TSPLOST and SPLOST VII.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.