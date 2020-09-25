KADB staff urge you to recycle unwanted electronics

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Dougherty County leaders told us they are getting lots of calls about disposing of unneeded electronics.
People have been calling the Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) offices, asking what to do now with their old electronics.
Officials said it’s important to donate or recycle your unneeded electronics and not trash them.
Executive Director of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, Judy Bowles, said the landfill is very, very expensive.
"Once we cap out our landfill here in Dougherty County chances are almost nil that you would have another landfill in Dougherty County,” she added.
You can drop off your old or unwanted electronics at the Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful offices located at 2106 Habersham Road.
Drop-offs are available five days a week from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Televisions and monitors are $15 to drop off.
You can drop off all other electronics for free.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.