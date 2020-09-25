Hundreds are expected to participate in unity gathering this Saturday in Valdosta

“We can change the way we look at one another, we can change a lot of the injustices happening in our country and in the world. But it really starts in the heart. Because we can change all the laws we want to change, we can have all the dialogue we want to have but if I still look at you as a person that is not of any value, it really doesn’t matter what the law is going to say because I’m still going to treat you how my heart dictates,” said Vrbonicic.