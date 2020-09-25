Hundreds are expected to participate in unity gathering this Saturday in Valdosta

Valdosta, Ga. (WALB) - Pastors from different churches are coming together for a unity gathering on Saturday, at the old Lowndes County’s courthouse lawn.
Martin Luther Collins is the pastor for Image of God Ministries and Johanna Vrboncic is a pastor at GracePoint Church.
The two have known each other for over 20 years.
When the country began to experience unsettling events, the two felt moved to do something about it in the community.
In hopes to bring positivity and unification, the transformation and unity movement was born in the middle of June.
This Saturday will be their fourth event.
“We can change the way we look at one another, we can change a lot of the injustices happening in our country and in the world. But it really starts in the heart. Because we can change all the laws we want to change, we can have all the dialogue we want to have but if I still look at you as a person that is not of any value, it really doesn’t matter what the law is going to say because I’m still going to treat you how my heart dictates,” said Vrbonicic.
Pastor Vrboncic tells me their goal is to get people to look at themselves and others differently.
Pastor Collins says city officials are aware of the gathering and in the past, they have joined them on the lawn.
He tells me there were about 250 participants at the first one.
The numbers have varied in each but the feeling gets better.
On Saturday, there will be worship teams with pastors from different churches gathered.
Expect to see a lot of positive signs in English and Spanish as well.
Pastor Collins says the events are held once a month and the next one will be in November.
The gathering is expected to begin at 6 p.m.
