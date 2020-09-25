Georgia Southern warns students about potential payment scam

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University issued a warning to students Friday about a possible phishing scam.
According to the university, several students reported receiving a text message stating they were about to be dropped for nonpayment and asking to call a phone number. The university says that phone number is not a registered university phone number.
The university says that the appropriate authorities have been contacted and reminded students to check your account through the MyGS portal, your official GS email, or contact the Bursar at bursar@georgiasouthern.edu or 912-478-0999.
