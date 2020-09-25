Game of the Week: Valdosta @ Colquitt County

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Friday night features one of the most highly anticipated games of the season.
A rivalry more than 100 years in the making and one that’s only gotten more contentious.
A game that has been circled on the calendar for quite some time now.
The Valdosta Wildcats and Rush Propst who spent 11 seasons in Moultrie, won two state titles, are in town Friday night looking to hand the Pack their first loss.
Two sides looking to stay unbeaten, and prove that they have the right guy leading the way, a big one at the Mack tonight, fitting of our week four game of the week.
This is a rivalry, well known around the state, it’s been happening since 1913, a series owned by the Pack, who’ve taken all but one match-up since 2013.
But that one match-up, taken by the Cats one year ago, Valdosta now looking to start their own winning streak.
Both sides, looking to avoid the outside noise and pick up a big win in the process.
“I guess what really hit home tonight was uh some of our booster club people, uh did a barbecue hog, and that sort of set in pretty good because you know after spending 11 years, no actually 11-12 years in Moultrie you know, it’s been an adjustment," said Valdosta head coach Rush Propst. “But it’s been a good adjustment, you know Valdosta is Valdosta at the end of the day and it’s a wonderful place to be."
“We addressed the elephant in the room on Sunday, because there is a lot of storylines to this particular game this year, but at the end of the day it’s Valdosta versus Colquitt," said Packers head coach Justin Rogers. "I mean they got a sign in the locker room that only hogs get out alive when you come to the hog pen and we intend to keep that going.”
Kickoff is set for 8 pm.
