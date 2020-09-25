Flint RiverQuarium to host socially-distanced festival

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although the Flint RiverQuarium’s “Water, Wings, and Wildlife” festival is an annual event, Marketing Manager, Wendy Bellacomo, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the dynamic of this year’s celebration.
“Well, this is our 11th year doing the Water, Wings, and Wildlife Festival and we’re just thrilled that we can do it in person. All of our events will be outside in the plaza, we will be socially distanced, and all of our presenters will have masks. So, we think it’ll be a safe and fun event for everybody to come back to the RiverQuarium,” said Bellacomo.
Bellacomo said these types of events are great opportunities to bring people back to the good life city.
“We just think this is a great event, not only for Albany but for the region. We have such a wide variety of presenters coming tomorrow that will all focus on the three W’s- water, wings, and wildlife. So these are things that affect people who not only live here but also people across South Georgia and beyond.”
This year, visitors will be able to enjoy both private and public activities as part of the festival.
The day will start with a private butterfly breakfast for kids ages two to five.
People ages 12 and over will also be able to participate in private scuba diving lessons in the RiverQuarium’s blue hole.
“If you want to participate in the butterfly breakfast, which there’s very limited space available for that, You can go online and buy those tickets, or if you want to participate in ‘Discover Scuba’, it’s also limited, but those tickets are available online,” said Bellacomo.
And for the general public, there are opportunities for fun out in the plaza, with guest speakers, a birds of prey show, and a reptile rescue show.
“We just welcome you from 10 to 4 Saturday. It’s included with the cost of admission to the Riverquarium, or it is free to members of the Riverquarium, Cheehaw, and the Thronateeska as part of the ARtistian Alliance “Swap-tember” event. So, you can use any of those memberships for free admission tomorrow," said Bellacomo.
