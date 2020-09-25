Crisp Co. church preparing for prayer and food distribution

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A prayer and food distribution will be held for the community in Cordele on Saturday, from 8:30 a.m., until all the food is given out.
It will be held at Northern Heights Baptist Church at 1102 East 8th Avenue.
There is a limit of one box per family and residents must be present to receive food.
Church officials said you must bring a picture ID and USDA income guidelines apply.
For more information, call Jerry Johnson at (229) 276-0087 or contact by email here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.