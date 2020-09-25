Crisp Co. church preparing for prayer and food distribution

Crisp County (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough | September 25, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 4:19 PM

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A prayer and food distribution will be held for the community in Cordele on Saturday, from 8:30 a.m., until all the food is given out.

It will be held at Northern Heights Baptist Church at 1102 East 8th Avenue.

There is a limit of one box per family and residents must be present to receive food.

Church officials said you must bring a picture ID and USDA income guidelines apply.

For more information, call Jerry Johnson at (229) 276-0087 or contact by email here.

