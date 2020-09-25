Collins, Scott ask IG to investigate Ocilla ICE center hysterectomy claims

“In fact, Project South boasts a goal of ‘shutting down immigration centers’, including their effort starting in 2017 to ‘reiterate the demand for both’ the Stewart Detention Center and the Irwin County Detention Center — what they believe to be ‘two of the worst immigration detention centers in the country’ — be shut down. Project South’s website also boasts their ‘free legal representation’ of immigrants under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Joint Terrorism Task Forces and their ‘abolish ICE’ agenda. Given their mission, it is abundantly clear that Project South’s number one objective is to bring attention to any claims — despite the fact that such claims may be fabricated — that may further their radical, anti-law enforcement agenda,” the Congressmen wrote.