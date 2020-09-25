Collins, Scott ask IG to investigate Ocilla ICE center hysterectomy claims

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Representatives Austin Scott of Tifton and Doug Collins of Gainesville issued a joint release to the media Friday morning, asking the inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security to look into claims made by Dawn Wooten, who is represented by Project South, alleging that unwanted medical procedures have been performed on people detained at the ICE Detention Center in Ocilla.
“Project South’s complaint, which relied on several unsubstantiated, secondhand accounts and Ms. Wooten’s own view of operations at the Center, was quickly refuted by individuals at both the Irwin County Hospital and Immigrations and Custom Enforcement (ICE) who have made clear that the group’s claim of mass hysterectomies is unsupported by hospital and ICE records,” they wrote.
“Despite these facts, Democrat members of Congress and the media have seized on Ms. Wooten’s claim that the doctor in question is a ‘uterus collector’ who takes ‘all their uteruses out or he’s taken their tubes out,' leading congressional leaders to accept Project South’s claims as fact, despite the increasing evidence demonstrating Ms. Wooten’s claims are, at best, exaggerated and, at worst, completely fabricated,” the Congressmen wrote.
Collins and Scott also requested the inspector general to consider what they claim is the radical agenda of Project South, the nonprofit at the center of Wooten’s claims.
“Given the fact that Project South openly characterizes the U.S. government’s immigration laws as ‘draconian’ and ‘racist,' it is safe to assume this organization has a vested interest in furthering Ms. Wooten’s allegations in an effort to shut down the facility,” they continued.
“In fact, Project South boasts a goal of ‘shutting down immigration centers’, including their effort starting in 2017 to ‘reiterate the demand for both’ the Stewart Detention Center and the Irwin County Detention Center — what they believe to be ‘two of the worst immigration detention centers in the country’ — be shut down. Project South’s website also boasts their ‘free legal representation’ of immigrants under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Joint Terrorism Task Forces and their ‘abolish ICE’ agenda. Given their mission, it is abundantly clear that Project South’s number one objective is to bring attention to any claims — despite the fact that such claims may be fabricated — that may further their radical, anti-law enforcement agenda,” the Congressmen wrote.
CLICK HERE to read the letter from Scott and Collins.
