Cairo’s Friday night football game canceled

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Cairo Syrupmakers' football game in Alabama Friday night has been canceled after sending players home to quarantine because of COVID-19.
There is an active COVID-19 case within the team, according to Athletic Director Tom Fallaw.
Currently, the team is going through contact tracing protocols.
Fallaw said so far, the tracing is affecting a number of junior varsity and key varsity starters.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
