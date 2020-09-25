APD investigating new evidence in disappearance of Jessica Dietzel

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Family members of missing Leesburg mother Jessica Dietzel are hopeful newly found evidence will lead to finding her.
She was reported missing in February and last spotted in Albany.
Haley Suggs is Jessica’s cousin.
She said the past seven months have been “very hard, she was my best friend.”
Jessica Dietzel was reported missing around seven months ago and it hasn’t been easy for family members.
“But we go and look almost every day,” said Suggs.
Albany Police said new evidence is pushing the case forward.
“I hope it leads to her being alive and well and nothing else,” Suggs said.
“We’ve identified some additional people who we need to interview. We’ve gone back and interviewed people. Others we’ve interviewed multiple times but with this new information it allows us to look at things from a different angle." said Albany Police Chief Michael Persley.
Although Chief Persley couldn’t elaborate on what the new evidence is, he said it gives APD new questions to ask and some new places to search.
APD continues to follow up on new tips in the case.
Chief Persley said there are still lots of unknowns in this case including if Jessica is alive or dead.
"Nothing concrete that we have at this time to bring closure. We still need people to open up and be honest,” Persley added.
Chief Persley said this newfound evidence could have been brought to police a long time ago and the truth is out there.
“Somebody knows something," Persley said.
Chief Persley urges anyone with information to come forward.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating Jessica’s disappearance.
They told us they are seeking a few more people to interview.
However, they haven’t been to any new locations to search in several weeks because they haven’t had any substantial information on anything new.
If you have any information in this case, you can call 911, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012, or the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
