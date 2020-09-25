Albany mother hosts Alopecia awarness parade for son

Vanessa Richardson says her eight-year-old son, Tristan Richardson, has had Alopecia Areata since he was 2. (Source: Vanessa Richardson)
By WALB News Team | September 25, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 3:35 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - September is Alopecia Awareness Month and to help bring awareness, one mother held a parade in honor of her son.

Alopecia is a condition caused by one’s immune system fighting their hair follicles, causing hair loss.

Vanessa Richardson said her eight-year-old son, Tristan, has had Alopecia Areata since he was 2.

She said they started this tradition last year with a celebration at their church, but this year, because of COVID-19, they hosted a parade.

During the parade, they rode down Tremont Avenue in Albany, where Tristan passed out pamphlets, fans and other goodies.

