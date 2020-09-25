Albany mother hosts Alopecia awarness parade for son

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - September is Alopecia Awareness Month and to help bring awareness, one mother held a parade in honor of her son.
Alopecia is a condition caused by one’s immune system fighting their hair follicles, causing hair loss.
Vanessa Richardson said her eight-year-old son, Tristan, has had Alopecia Areata since he was 2.
She said they started this tradition last year with a celebration at their church, but this year, because of COVID-19, they hosted a parade.
During the parade, they rode down Tremont Avenue in Albany, where Tristan passed out pamphlets, fans and other goodies.
