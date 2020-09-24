VSU postpones Homecoming to spring 2021

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University has postponed its Homecoming weekend because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 homecoming will be postponed to spring 2021.
It was originally slated for October.
“Every decision we have made throughout this global pandemic, including the postponement of Homecoming, has been out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of every member of our Blazer Nation family,” Dr. Vince Miller, vice president of student affairs, said. “Homecoming is one of our most cherished traditions at VSU, and I look forward to the day we can once again welcome our alumni back to campus and celebrate all that is special about being a VSU Blazer.”
The Blazers were scheduled to play the Delta State University Statesmen during Homecoming weekend. The Gulf South Conference postponed all sports competition until January 2021.
