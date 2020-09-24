Thomasville’s Residence at Oak Grove gears up for grand opening

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Residence at Oak Grove in Thomasville held a sneak peek of their new assisted living community on Thursday.
Their grand opening is in two weeks.
Matt Price is the director of WV-Development, based in Charleston. He said they’ve made good progress, even through the pandemic.
Price said COVID-19 has shined a light on the need for communities like theirs.
He said they’re able to provide for their residents through the pandemic in a safe and efficient way.
“It decreases the amount of interaction. You get three meals a day, they don’t have to go out to the grocery store, they don’t have to cook. They don’t have to have people come in to clean their house or do their yard. The senior population in the states and across the world is the most vulnerable population. It’s a no-brainer. It just makes it even more obvious that we need more and more of these type of communities in the country to serve those seniors,” said Price.
Price said they screen anyone who enters the building.
He also said despite a few challenges along the way, they’re extremely thankful for the City of Thomasville for making this process so smooth.
“We have a nice list of depositors who are ready to move in day one, and that list continues to grow week over week, and that’s thanks to our team here and obviously the community in Thomasville who have been really supportive," said Price.
The grand opening will be on Thursday, Oct. 8.
