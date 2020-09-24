Resident complains of parties in private Albany cemetery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Earlier this week, a man approached the Dougherty County Commission about parties in a private Albany cemetery.
Rickie Jackson said that for a number of years, people have been partying in the Floral Memory Garden near Old Pretoria Road.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said these parties are not only criminal, but also disrespectful.
“Cemeteries are places of honor, respect, and dignity. Those are places that loved ones and family members can go. You don’t want graves to be desecrated or anything like that to occur. Stay out of the cemetery. That is a place of mourning," said Persley.
The cemetery’s owner said they have posted private property signs around the cemetery.
The owner also said the cemetery staff plan to cut shrubbery near the property to prevent people from hiding in the bushes during these gatherings.
Persley said that those who trespass on the property could face a misdemeanor charge.
