Rainy Friday, drier Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms returned to SGA Thursday. Rain chances extend overnight then ramp up Friday afternoon and evening. There’s a Marginal Risk for gusty winds and isolated tornadoes along and east of I-75. Gradual drying through the evening.
The first weekend of Fall kicks off dry with warm upper 80s near 90 Saturday. Warm 80s hold Sunday as isolated showers return during the afternoon.
Rain chances remain slim early week. Only a slight chance Monday then drier and much cooler as a cold front ushers in another plunge of autumn air into midweek. Highs fall into the 70s and lows into the 50s.
The tropics are very quiet with no tropical development expected the next 5 days.
