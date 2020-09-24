Police searching for missing Dougherty Co. man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County police need the community’s help in finding a missing person.
Police said Mark Steven Gregson, 60, was last seen Tuesday being dropped off at Whiskey River Bar in the 2900 block of Sylvester Road.
He was wearing a light blue button-down shirt with white stripes and blue jeans.
Gregson is 5′10, about 180 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Gregson or thinks they may have seen him is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600.
