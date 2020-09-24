No end in sight for Americus church’s service during pandemic

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Many people in Sumter County have food to eat after one church fed hundreds during the pandemic.
Senior Pastor Courtney Moore and church members at The Kingdom Church hosted several food drives and giveaways, visiting different neighborhoods and supplying each resident four days' worth of food. He hopes to continue to do this every other month.
They’ve also done clothing drives during the COVID-19 crisis.
"This pandemic is something we’ve never experienced before. It’s our new norm. We can make excuses, but we’re making the adjustments and the church can not stop being the church, even in a pandemic.”
Law enforcement and other county and city employees were top priority for the church. Moore said the church fed all of the Americus Police Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office- around 200 law enforcement members- with pizza during the pandemic.
Church members also gave out pizza to other businesses and groups around Sumter County.
Moore said he doesn’t see their ‘spirit of giving’ ending anytime soon.
The church plans on giving school supplies and a gas gift card out to citizens in the near future.
