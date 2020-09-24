Lowndes, Cook Co. manhunt ends; suspect in custody

CECIL, Ga. (WALB) - A manhunt was underway for a man who eluded authorities in Lowndes County, according to Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
On Thursday morning, Paulk said the suspect was apprehended and in custody. The suspect’s identity has not been released.
Deputies tried to make a traffic stop and the suspect lead officers on a chase, the sheriff said.
Paulk said the man ditched the car on I-75, near the Cecil exit in Cook County, and ran into the woods.
Police looked for the man with dogs and a drone.
The sheriff said the man is believed to have some domestic warrants.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.