Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Crisp County Detention Center

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One inmate at the Crisp County Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said they received notification from Crisp Regional Hospital of the positive test result overnight on Thursday.
After speaking with the hospital staff and the Department of Public Health, Sheriff Billy Hancock said a decision was made that all visitation, recreation and any other type of gathering of inmates are suspended until further notice.
Families can still communicate with their loved ones by phone or through the remote visitation system, the sheriff’s office said.
“We understand these restrictions are not ideal, but we must do everything we can to keep the inmates and staff of the Crisp County Detention Center safe," said Hancock. "Throughout this pandemic, we have been very fortunate, as this is the first inmate in the detention center to test positive. I ask that the community continues to be understanding and patient during this time.”
The detention center said they initiated protocols as soon as the pandemic started such as frequent hand-washing and the use of hand sanitizer in the facility.
They also said all new inmates are quarantined initially before being placed in the general population. Medical staff screens every inmate upon entry, the sheriff’s office said. Vehicles used to transport prisoners are sanitized after each transport and all staff are required to wear masks, gloves and have their temperature taken twice a day.
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said they will continue to monitor all staff and inmates at the detention center.
