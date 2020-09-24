Heroes Among Us: Rance Pettibone, Sr.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are hundreds of untold stories of men and women in South Georgia who serve or have served our country, selflessly.
Each month, WALB and Montlick and Associates take time to recognize these “Heroes Among Us.”
An Albany pastor recalled his time serving our country in Vietnam.
Pastor Rance Pettibone, Sr. has been serving at Second Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church in Albany for almost 20 years.
Prior to that, he served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army.
That included more than a year and a half in Vietnam, where he was shot three times.
Pettibone said that time made a huge impact on his life.
“It was 226 of us that went together, but I found out later that all those guys that went, only 63 returned,” he explained.
Now, Pettibone uses what he learned in the military to impact South Georgians.
Thursday on WALB News 10 at 11 p.m., we hear more about who saved his life, and how that experience has changed him, in this month’s “Heroes Among Us.”
