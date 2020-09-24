GSW Sets Sights on Successful Spring Season

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - October will be a big month for the Canes from G-S-W. The Peach Belt Conference allowing some fall sports to compete and the Canes look to take advantage.
The Georgia Southwestern golf team was one of three sports given the green light to begin competing starting October first.
The Canes saw a very successful start to their 2020 campaign, winning four of seven tournaments. Ranked number one in the conference, but their season was cut short by Covid-19.
G-S-W will be without a few golfers this year due to the pandemic, but senior Chase McLain says they’re ready to get out on the links.
“It was great, you know, just to get some reps in, out there and some competition, I haven’t been playing a whole lot of one-on-one tournaments or nothing like that during the summer, um I’m just really looking forward too it man, just to see how I fare, how we fare." said McLain. “You know we’ve just been steady going after it on the golf course, so you know as long as we just keep doing what we’re doing, I think we’ll be okay.”
Head coach Darcy Donaldson tells us they’ll be bringing three guys to compete, but the Canes plan to take on a few courses this fall.
