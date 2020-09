Showers and thunderstorms will be likely by this afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong. There’s a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms with a 5% chance of damaging winds and 2% chance of a tornado for the western half of southwest GA. The same applies for tomorrow for the eastern half of southwest GA. Drier and warmer Saturday. Slight rain chances return Sunday. Drier and cooler air take over next week.