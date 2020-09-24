Colquitt Co. Board of Commissioners make decision on property taxes

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners made a decision on property taxes this week.
After hundreds of appeals from property owners, Colquitt County Commissioners decided to lower the millage rate.
“A mill and a half from the previous year’s millage," said County Administrator Chas Cannon.
Cannon said they held three public hearings with the hope of offsetting the overall tax increase from 2019.
Cannon explained they’re only able to lower the rate because assessment values are so much higher this year.
It had been 30 years since assessors had a look at property values in the county.
“In a sum total, the goal is to try to collect the same amount of taxes that were collected last year. So, overall, you’d have basically a neutral tax collection, not an increase overall," said Cannon.
While many owners appealed their property value, Cannon said he thinks most tax payers will be pleased about this decision.
“Oh, I’m happy. I could dance a little bit," said Floyd Crosby, a long time property owner in the county.
Crosby said he’s tired of property taxes rising, but he’s happy to hear some good news this year.
“Well, they’ve just been rising and rising. Now, my house is $1,000 or right at $1,000," said Crosby.
Cannon said while some properties may still see a tax increase, commissioners were able to cut the millage rate after hearing the public’s concerns on the initial rate property owners went in with.
Appeals will continue to be assessed throughout the next few months.
