Coach of the Week: Jamie Rodgers of the Cook Hornets

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.
This week’s Coach of the Week features Jamie Rodgers of the Cook Hornets.
The Hornets came back from a 20 point deficit to defeat the Irwin County Indians 21-20 at home.
Midway through the first half, Head Coach Jamie Rodgers made the switch at quarterback.
And with just a couple minutes left in the second quarter, the Hornets connect for a touchdown.
Rodgers said that gave them the spark they needed to gain control of this game.
He told me that’s the kind of game that builds a program.
“I think the momentum shift was when we went and scored that first touchdown and it really shifted on Tavris Hall’s 55-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter that made it 20-14, you could feel the stadium, everybody in the stadium really started believing we were going to pull the comeback off. And for us to beat that caliber of a football team, with them being up 20 to nothing I told our kids that’s something that programs are built on and now it’s up to us to keep it going and to do it on one Friday night’s not enough, we need to do it on multiple Friday nights,” said Rodgers.
Hornets face another tough opponent in Brooks County, Friday.
