City of Valdosta plans to renovate parks in the area

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta is planning to make some improvements to a few parks.
In Thursday’s city council meeting, they voted on a contractor.
“The plans, since I became city manager three years ago, was to assess all parks,” said Mark Barber.
Over the course of time, some of the parks in the area have deteriorated and become outdated.
Right now, the city is planning to give a makeover to Greer, Scott, Saunders, and Vallotton Parks.
The plan for Greer is to replace the current pavilion with a larger and newer one.
New basketball goals and a court will come to Scott Park, in addition to a newly striped track and field surface along with Saunders Park.
For Valloton Park, as you can see it’s just a grass field.
The city plans to construct a new basketball court.
“We want our citizens to be able to get outdoors to enjoy the quality of life, whether it be an athletic field, a baseball field, a softball field, the dog park, or just to get out and walk on the track. I think if there’s one thing we learned in the pandemic, we need to have things ready for folks to get out and just enjoy the outdoors and kinda just forget about all the things that are going on in the world today.”
Barber says the funding will come from their special purpose local option sales tax the community approved.
“I think this is just great use of the funding and it’s something they’ll be able to see tangible, here is where we are spending your tax dollars,” said Barber.
