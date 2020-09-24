Camilla family receives recognition for agriculture support

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A family in Camilla was recognized Thursday for their support of agriculture.
Charles and Patsy Stripling received the Epsilon Sigma Phi National Friend of Extension recognition.
Charles said his late parents were very involved in extension services.
They hosted and funded many activities throughout Mitchell County.
He said what they do now is a way to honor his parents and the good work they did in the area.
“They donated land to building the Stripling Irrigation Research Park. They fund out 4-H20 Day camp, and they’ve done many other things in Mitchell County to support agriculture,” said Jennifer Growan, a former extension agent.
“This is an award that really, truly was earned by my parents from probably 50 years of supporting 4-H and extension service of all kinds,” said Charles.
With the help of 4-H and UGA Extensions, the Striplings started 4-H20.
The Stripling Irrigation Park and 4-H work together to teach children about water conservation during the summer.
The Striplings said they’re happy to know the camp will be funded for the next 10 years.
